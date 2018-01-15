Aiken County leaders want new Sheriff’s Office on 2018 ballot of Capital Project Sales Tax

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County voters will have the final say when it comes to building a new Sheriff’s Office.

A rusted walkway and an air conditioner mounted in a window, are two reasons why Aiken County Council Chairman Gary Bunker is ready to hit the ground running and build a new facility for deputies.

“The current Sheriff’s Office is obsolete and needs to be replaced,” Bunker told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

“Are you in favor of building a new sheriff’s office?” Asked NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“Yes,” said Aiken resident Larry Dicks.

Rough estimates are putting this project between $20 to $30 million dollars. The cost includes building a new facility and moving it near the Aiken County Detention Center, on Wire Road.

Chairman Bunker says in order to fund the multi-millon dollar project, it’s has to be part of the November ballot for the 2018 round of Capital Project Sales Tax.

“Do you think that’s a good idea?” Asked NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“Yes. I mean as long as it’s going towards the right thing, than I’m all for it.” Aiken resident Brittney Clark said.

However, Bunker says the county may have to borrow some money in order to get the ball rolling on the new facility.

“We would expect the collection to start in 2020, so we wouldn’t probably start work on it until early in the next decade.” Bunker said.

Since Aiken County is anticipating growth, having room to expand will only help deputies better protect citizens.

“They need to have upgrades to be able to serve our community,” said Clark.

County leaders hope to have a better estimate of the cost, closer to when voters head to the polls in November of 2018.

Bunker says the current Sheriff’s Office property, on Hampton Avenue, most likely would be sold.

Some other projects that county leaders hope to see on the ballot in the fall, include road resurfacing and a training facility for volunteer firefighters.

According to a Facebook poll 61 percent of people say they are not in favor of putting building a new facility on the one-cent sales tax.

