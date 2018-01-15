Annual MLK Celebration aims to keep Dr. King’s legacy alive

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- The 31st annual MLK celebration was just one of many events held throughout the CSRA to honor the life and legacy of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Hundreds of people filled the pews at Abiline Baptist Church for a pre-musical celebration filled with praise dancers and singers. Augusta Commissioner Dennis Williams spoke about how the event aims to keep Dr. Kings legacy alive.

“I ask people if they would look at themselves and make sure they’re doing their part. Because we can sit back and look at his dream and not do anything to make that dream come alive. We all have a responsibility to contribute to his dream to make those things come about and we can do that easily. All we have to do is love and understand each other better.” Williams said.

Richmond County School Superintendent Dr. Angela Pringle was the presiding officer over the event. NewsChannel 6’s George Eskola will have full coverage of the ceremony on NewsChannel 6 at 5 pm.