Appling residents sound off on new industrial park on Appling-Harlem Road

APPLING, Ga.(WJBF) – Columbia County is continuing to grow but some people who live there say it’s growing in the wrong direction.

We’re talking close to 300 acres with Club Car being the anchor of an industrial park on Appling-Harlem Road.

While it plans to bring 80-100 jobs, residents in Appling say, “No Thanks.”

They want to continue enjoying country living.

“I hate it, I hate it, it just ruins that whole area,” said Resident Pamela Blanchard.

Blanchard is talking about the 271 acres along Appling-Harlem Road.

The only thing sitting on it now are bales of hay.

But soon, it will be home to Club Car and other industrial companies.

“You pull off the exit, you see green fields and trees and we moved there for that reason. We enjoy the solitude that Appling has to offer,” said Resident Travis Howard.

Blanchard says while she knows the new industrial park will bring plenty of jobs to the area, she worries that growth will continue her way.

“This is our land. This is what it means to be in rural Columbia County. Our neighbors are close enough to where you need them but far enough where they can’t reach out and touch you,” said Blanchard.

We took residents concerns to their commissioner, Bill Morris, who also lives in Appling.

He says while Club Car is a done deal, he agrees with Columbia County’s plans for the rural part of the county.

“I approve what’s in place now, with this current zoning which is residential, agricultural and you have to have a minimum of 2.5 acres and you build your goats and have your little chickens,” said Morris.

NewsChannel 6 found one sign along Appling-Harlem Road.

Plans call for the piece of land to be changed from Agricultural-Rural to Planned Unit Development.

The planning commission will consider that on February 1.

Morris says he has to listen to his constituents.

“What’s best for the community…we have to listen to the community and the community has been very vocal that if they want to develop it, develop it as it’s zoned now,” said Morris.

Morris adds if the proposed rezoning passes the planning commission February 1, it then heads to the full commission for a vote, something he says can’t support.

The ribbon cutting for the new Club Car factory is set for late February.