CSRA honors the legacy of Doctor Martin Luther King Jr

Martinez,Ga (WJBF) The King dream remembered and honored as hundred gathered at Abilene Baptist Church to celebrate the legacy of the civil rights icon.

“Today here at this place is a testimony to the dream so here we are at Abilene Baptist Church, Doctor King was about inclusion Doctor King was about diversity,” said Reverend Larry Fryer the Chairman of the CSRA King Memorial Celebration.

This was the 31st CSRA MLK Day celebration, many here acknowledging the area has come a long way since the 80’s in terms of race relations.

“I think we would all agree, there’s still much work to be done, while there’s been certainly substantial improvements, and progress in the area of race relations we have a lot of work to do in our judicial system, we have a tremendous amount of work to do as it relates to health Care,” said Mayor Hardie Davis.

But Commissioner Bill Fennoy is one who believes we haven’t progressed far enough.

“You’ve got a city that’s majority black, that’s honoring a racist’s segregationist named John C Calhoun,” said Fennoy.

Fennoy has raised eyebrows by kneeling for the Pledge of Allegiance at commission meetings.

At the King Celebration Fennoy knelt, during the Star Spangled Banner, though Doctor King, message was one of unity and people coming together.

“I support coming together, in memory of Doctor King, but I still think we have a long way to go, said Fennoy.

Organizers hoping this celebration are a step in that direction.