Family shares photos gone weirdly wrong in Photoshop fail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KXRM) — This may go down in history as one of the best Photoshop fails ever.

Pam and Dave Zaring posted the photos on Facebook Friday afternoon, saying “Ok. This is NOT a joke.”

According to Zaring, the family paid a “professional photographer” to shoot some family photos and the results weren’t quite what they were expecting.

“She (the photographer) said the shadows were really bad on the beautiful, clear, sunny day and that her professor never taught her to retouch photos,” Zaring said.

“I literally have not laughed this hard in YEARS!!!! You can’t make this stuff up…” Zaring continued.

The post has already been shared more than 300,000 times and many people are getting quite the kick out of it.

“This is hilarious, I feel bad for laughing,” one comment read.

“You win the internet,” wrote another. “OMG! I can’t stop cracking up. Your skin does look flawless though!”