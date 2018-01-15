Father finds daughter after 39 years through power of social media

(WFLA) — A heartbroken father turned to the internet when he was desperate to find his long-lost daughter.

According to the Facebook post, Jerry Miller had a baby girl with a woman named Kathy in Georgia.

But right after the little lady was born, Miller suffered from a brain aneurysm and he wasn’t expected to survive.

His daughter was put up for adoption when he was very ill and the records were sealed.

Since then, Miller said he has never stopped looking for her and posted a plea for help on Facebook.

Thanks to all of the active social media users out there, the post worked!

Nearly 40 years later, Miller was finally able to locate his daughter.

Over the weekend, he shared this message of thanks with his followers on Facebook.