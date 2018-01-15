Gun-carrying customers thwart assault at SC car dealership

FORT MILL, S.C. (AP) – A pair of gun-toting customers are getting credit for stopping a pipe-wielding attacker at a South Carolina car dealership.

The Herald of Rock Hill reports that prosecutors described the attack last month that was thwarted by customers legally carrying handguns.

Prosecutor Aaron Hayes says the customers stepped in after the wrench-wielding man who was making death threats and smashing cars cornered an employee.

Alonzo Seegars of Charlotte faces five felony charges and was released Friday on bond.

Hayes says the two customers at the crowded dealership intervened and held with their pistols until police arrived. The 29-year-old Seegars suffered a broken leg while scuffling with York County deputies.

Officials say he was released from a Mecklenburg County medical facility after more than a week despite warrants for his arrest.