Lack of court reporters forcing SC family court delays

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) – A worker shortage may spell big trouble in South Carolina for people who want to resolve problems with their day in court.

The Independent Mail of Anderson reported court hearings statewide are being delayed because South Carolina can’t hire enough court reporters. Their job is to document court proceedings, and hearings can’t happen without workers skilled at keeping an official record.

Most of the shortages and delayed hearings so far have been in Family Court cases such as divorces and custody hearings. The state doesn’t keep statistics on the number of cases that have been rescheduled.

More than a quarter of the 130 state court reporter positions are vacant. That’s due to retirements, pay that’s lower than the national average, and assignments to courthouses far from their homes.