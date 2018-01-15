Martin Luther King Jr. celebration set for next weekend in Aiken

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., tells a press conference in Chicago, March 24, 1967 that civil rights demonstrations in Chicago will be on a much more massive scale than last summer. King said marches will include some by African American pupils to all-white schools. (AP Photo/Charles Harrity)

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken is honoring civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. next weekend.

Aiken Tech and University of South Carolina Aiken are hosting the community celebration on Sun., Jan. 21, 2018 at the U.S.C. Aiken Convocation Center.

South Carolina State Senator Mia McLeod is the key-note speaker.

Choirs from Mount Anna Baptist Church and Second Baptist Church of Aiken will be performing at the event.

Doors open at 2:30 p.m.

The event is free to the public.

This year’s theme is the famous quote by Dr. King: “Everybody can be great, because everybody can serve… you only need a heart full of grace, a soul generated by love.”

