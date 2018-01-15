Regency vote for arena back before commissioners

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Making Regency Mall the site for a new arena will go back before city leaders Tuesday.

Commissioner Marion Williams wants city leaders to approve the mall as the site so they can begin negotiations.

Last week, Williams said other commissioners are voting against the proposal because they’re against Mayor Davis and not the location.

“My vote is facts and not emotion and that’s how I’m going to vote the mayor has nothing to do with it no matter what involvement that he may have had I’m voting based on facts,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Twice last month commissioners rejected Regency Mall as the site for a new arena.

 

 

