UPDATE: NAACP seeks justice for former Lincoln coach Kevin Banks

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF)– The controversial resignation of of a local high school football coach is causing an uproar.

Kevin Banks announced his resignation last week, but during last Tuesday night’s school board meeting, board member Denise Freeman passionately refused to accept Coach Banks’ resignation. Banks has not commented on the resignation. The superintendent says Banks simply wanted to spend more time with his family.

Now, Lincoln County’s NAACP branch is looking into the situation– The group held a meeting Monday night.

“It appears that every time a black either retires or leaves the county, they are replaced with a white person,” Lincoln County NAACP president Kenneth Elam said.

Banks has coached the Red Devils for 24 years. He took over as head coach in 2014 when Coach Larry Campbell stepped down.

When we asked Banks about his resignation, he refused to talk, but Lincoln County Superintendent, Dr. Samuel Light tells us Banks submitted his resignation so that he can spend more time with his family. A board of education member has a different take.

“Why would he just up and quit? Does that make sense to you?” Lincoln County Board of Education member, Denise Freeman, asked. “Would you tell your husband to up and quit an almost $30,000 job, and you have a child in college?”

Elam explained two black men recently applied for jobs in the school system but were denied: “One is now principal of a neighboring county, and the other, after his first year, was named “Teacher of the Year.” Now that is qualification.”

Elam and the NAACP have a plan: To boycott the school system. We asked him what that will look like.

“A plan is not yet in place, so I can’t tell you how we are going to go about it, but I can tell you how we did it once before,” Elam said. “We just walked out… Walked out of school….Students.”

