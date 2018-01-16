4 South Carolina police officers shot responding to domestic call

YORK, S.C. (AP) – Four officers have been wounded in a shooting in South Carolina and state police say a suspect was also wounded.

State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry said York County sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic call near York late Monday.

Berry said deputies said the suspect was gone when officers arrived. A York police officer was shot and wounded during the search.

Berry says as officers searched some woods, three deputies were hit by a barrage of gunfire. He says the suspect also was wounded.

Sheriff’s spokesman Trent Faris said the wounded officers have been taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. He did not know their conditions.

SLED agents and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police participated in the search.

York is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Charlotte.