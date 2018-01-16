‘Aiken Info’ starts petition to name re-purposed school after founder of Graniteville

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A petition has been started to name a re-purposed school in Aiken County after the founder of Graniteville, South Carolina.

Aiken County Councilman Phil Napier, who represents Graniteville, is one of the first people to sign the petition started by the founder of Aiken Info Colen Lindell.

Last year, school leaders approved converting the Byrd Adult Learning Center into an elementary school to alleviate overcrowding at the new Byrd Elementary.

Lindell is proposing naming the school William Gregg Elementary School.

Gregg founded Graniteville and started the Graniteville Company, one of the first textiles mills in the South.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.