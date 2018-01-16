Augusta GreenJackets holding game day job fair

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – The Augusta GreenJackets will be holding our game day job fair in anticipation of the Inaugural season at SRP Park.

The team is searching for individuals who are fan friendly, outgoing, hardworking, and willing to have FUN to join the GreenJackets game day staff for the 2018 baseball season.

“Our new home in North Augusta is going to offer our guests an unprecedented experience and the game day staff is a catalyst to that experience,” stated Tom Denlinger, GreenJackets Vice President. “From the moment guests enter the gates, our game day staff makes an immediate impact on offering our guests a memorable experience at SRP Park and we are looking for hardworking and fun talent to join our team.”

Hiring Fair Dates/Times:

Tuesdays from 3pm – 5pm

(1/16, 1/23, 1/30, 2/6 and 2/13)

Thursdays from 4pm – 7pm

(1/18, 1/25, 2/1, 2/8 & 2/15)

Future dates and times may be announced at a later date.

Where: Lake Olmstead Stadium Home Clubhouse (78 Milledge Rd. Augusta, GA 30904)