Break through in type 1 diabetes research at MCG

Augusta, GA (WJBF)—Some of Augusta’s own doctors are studying ways to prevent a life-altering disease. For the last 15 years, researchers at the Medical College of Georgia have tracked children at risk of developing type 1 diabetes.

Put simply, for people who have type 1 diabetes, their immune system attacks the cells that produce insulin. Insulin is the hormone that allows your body to process sugar. Type 1 and type 2 diabetes have similarities; however, they are different in how they develop. At this time, doctors do not know of any specific lifestyle choices that children make to cause type 1. The point of this international study is to find out if there is something that can be done to prevent the disease.

We talked to a local family whose son is enrolled in the study. 12-year-old Benjamin Smith has a high risk of developing type 1 diabetes because he carries the gene. His mom Jennifer Smith, says his path is out of their control.

“We don’t know what the magic button is that’s going to make another child who’s in the same situation become diabetic and him not, or vice versa,” Jennifer says.

The Medical College of Georgia is a center for the T.E.D.D.Y. study; they are trying to figure out what the “magic button” is that triggers type 1.

T.E.D.D.Y. is acronym for The Environmental Determinants of Diabetes in the Young. Researchers are tracking children who at risk of developing type 1 diabetes. They are looking for an outside trigger that makes someone like Ben get the disease and someone else not get it.

“They look at diet, exercise, illness….everything,” says Jennifer. “They probably have a better baby record than I do,” she says with a laugh.

Jennifer says the T.E.D.D.Y. researchers are like family because they have updated the team on every little change in Ben’s life since he was a newborn.

Dr. Jin-Xiong She specializes in genetics and biotechnology. He is the director of the Center for Biotechnology and Genomic Medicine at the Medical College of Georgia. He is also the lead doctor for the T.E.D.D.Y. study in Augusta.

“At the end of the day, our goal is to prevent the disease,” says Dr. She.

Dr. She says they have had a break through finding from the last 5 years’ worth of research.

“The new finding is a set of new genes that can help us to stratify the risk or type 1 diabetes. Much better than we ever have been able to before,” Dr. She explains.

In other words, his team is no longer looking for a needle in a haystack. They have narrowed down the general area where that needle is. The needle, in this case is a set of genes directly correlating to type 1 diabetes.

The T.E.D.D.Y. study is happening in 4 countries with almost 9,000 children enrolled. Evans Middle Schooler Ben Smith is one of them.

“If he does develop diabetes,” says his mom Jennifer. “He has a wonderful record. We live each day knowing that it is a possibility, but we don’t dwell on it. We have the best place to get treatment so I feel like we are very armed with knowledge and understanding to keep him healthy and if we have to go down that path, we have a ton of support,” she says talking about the doctors and researchers at MCG.

Participating in the T.E.D.D.Y. study is a big commitment, and Ben says it is worth it.

“It makes me feel good and like I’m helping because it could be me, it could be someone I know, it could be some random person in the world,” Ben says.

When participants like Ben turn 7 years old, they sign their own consent forms to continue with the study. That is also when they get their own lab coat and the title “Junior Scientist.”