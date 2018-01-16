Evans Middle School student facing charges after allegedly hitting student

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – An Evans teen is facing charges after allegedly hitting another student in school.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office tells us that a 15-year-old 8th grader at Evans Middle School is charged with Simple Battery in the incident.

The victim is a 13-year-old 8th grader at the school and reportedly was not injured.

The 15-year-old will be charged as a juvenile and released to his parents pending a trial in Juvenile Court.

Investigators say the suspect announced to a number of students at the school that he planned to hit the victim that day.

One student overheard this and recorded the incident on their cell phone. This student was not found to have participated in the incident and will not be charged.