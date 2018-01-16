Evans Middle School student facing charges after allegedly hitting student

By Published:

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – An Evans teen is facing charges after allegedly hitting another student in school.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office tells us that a 15-year-old 8th grader at Evans Middle School is charged with Simple Battery in the incident.

The victim is a 13-year-old 8th grader at the school and reportedly was not injured.

The 15-year-old will be charged as a juvenile and released to his parents pending a trial in Juvenile Court.

Investigators say the suspect announced to a number of students at the school that he planned to hit the victim that day.

One student overheard this and recorded the incident on their cell phone. This student was not found to have participated in the incident and will not be charged.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s