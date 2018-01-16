Mother of captive kids ‘perplexed’ by arrival of deputies

PERRIS, Calif. (WSAV) — A 17-year-old girl called police Sunday after escaping from her family’s home where she and her 12 brothers and sisters were kept in filthy conditions — some malnourished and some shackled to furniture.

The girl, who was so small officers initially believed she was only 10, called 911 and was met by police who interviewed her and then went to the family home in Perris, about 70 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

The officers conducted a welfare check where they found several individuals children chained and padlocked to their beds in foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The children, ages 2 to 29, “appeared to be malnourished and very dirty,” according to a press release announcing Sunday’s arrest of the parents.

“The victims were provided with food and beverages after they claimed to be starving.”

According to Riverside County Sherrif’s Capt. Greg Fellows, the children’s mother Louise Anna Turpin was “perplexed” about why the police came to their home.

Capt. Fellows did not know the reaction of the father, David Allen Turpin.

David Turpin, 57, and Louise Turpin, 49, were each held on $9 million bails and could face charges including torture and child endangerment.

It wasn’t immediately known if they had attorneys.

State Department of Education records show that the family home has the same address as Sandcastle Day School, where David Turpin is listed as principal.

In the 2016-17 school year it had an enrollment of six with one student in each of the fifth, sixth, eighth, ninth, 10th and 12th grades.

Neighbors said they were stunned by the arrests. Andrew Santillan, who lives around the corner, heard about the case from a friend.

“I had no idea this was going on,” he told the Press-Enterprise of Riverside. “I didn’t know there were kids in the house.”

Other neighbors described the family as intensely private.

A few years ago, Robert Perkins said he and his mother saw a few family members constructing a Nativity scene in the Turpins’ front yard. Perkins said he complimented them on it.

“They didn’t say a word,” he said.

The Turpins filed for bankruptcy in 2011, stating in court documents they owed between $100,000 and $500,000, The New York Times reported.

At that time, Turpin worked as an engineer at Northrop Grumman and earned $140,000 annually and his wife was a homemaker, records showed.

Their bankruptcy lawyer, Ivan Trahan, told the Times he never met the children but the couple “spoke about them highly.”

“We remember them as a very nice couple,” Trahan said, adding that Louise Turpin told him the family loved Disneyland and visited often.

A man who married the couple at The Elvis Chapel says he was shocked to see their photos on television and described them as a loving family. Watch the video from CNN:

Riverside County officials held a briefing on Tuesday to give updates on the California parents and children.

Few details regarding the investigation were provided as Capt. Fellows explained, “it’s very early on in our investigation.”

Reporters asked the specifics regarding religious ties, mental conditions of the parents and further reaction from the children. But because it is an ongoing case, Capt. Fellows explained that he “can’t get into the specific statements.”

He did note the bravery of the 17-year-old who came forward to authorities and assured that all of the victims were getting the care and attention needed.

The children and adults are stable, being fed and are in a safe environment.

“I think there’s always hope, but you have to imagine, these kids are going to need a lot of support,” said Dr. Sophia Grant, Medical Director of Child Abuse at Riverside Medical.

She explained that although their physical needs are being met, mental recovery could be long term.