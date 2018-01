NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – North Augusta Public Safety Officers were engaged in a police standoff Tuesday due to a domestic dispute.

Officers responded to the home just after 8 a.m. in reference to a domestic dispute involving a potential hostage and shots fired.

West Avenue from Summit to Fairwood was blocked off as a result.

The suspect surrendered himself shortly after. He was taken into custody and taken to Aiken Regional Medical Center for evaluation.

The case is under investigation.