SC bill would shield execution drug companies from public

WJBF Staff Published:
FILE - This Oct. 9, 2014, file photo shows the gurney in the the execution chamber at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, Okla. The Oklahoma House has approved legislation Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, to eliminate the electric chair as a method of execution, although it's been more than 50 years since the state's last electrocution. The bill lists which execution methods are allowed, including lethal injection, nitrogen hypoxia, which causes death by depleting oxygen in the blood, firing squad and any other form not prohibited by the U.S. Constitution. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina is proposing protecting the identities of companies that provide the state with execution drugs.

Spartanburg Rep. Eddie Tallon told The Associated Press on Tuesday he’s filed a bill that will make drug suppliers part of the execution team. Tallon hopes this protection will make companies less reluctant to sell drugs to the state, knowing they’ll be used for an execution.

Lawmakers have discussed how to carry out executions after the state’s supply of lethal injection drugs expired in 2013. The state has not conducted any executions since 2011, in part because of no available drugs.

Currently, inmates can only be electrocuted if they request that method. South Carolina last used electrocution in 2008 for the execution of James Earl Reed, convicted in 1996 of killing his ex-girlfriend’s parents.

