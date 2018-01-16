School Bus crash on Highway 25 at bypass in Burke County

By Published:

BURKE COUNTY, Ga.(WJBF)- The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene of a school bus crash on Highway 25 at the bypass. 

Law enforcement says It appears that a vehicle pulled out in front of the school bus.

The sheriff’s department says there are several students on the school bus but most just appear to be shaken up at this time and some parents are arriving at the scene.

EMA is evaluating all the students. 

The Burke County Sheriffs office, the Waynesboro Police Department and Burke County EMA are on the scene.

NewsChannel 6 will continue to keep you updated.

