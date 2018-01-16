South Carolina state Senate to vote on funding for new school buses

South Carolina (WJBF)- State Senators in South Carolina will vote on Tuesday to override Governor Henry McMasters decision to veto $20.5 million dollars in funding for aging school buses throughout the state. The Governor proposed $5 million dollars for new buses and said he didn’t want to use money from the state lottery to fund them. The House voted last week to override the veto.

Older buses have caused a safety concern for students. Over 35% of school buses are over 15 years old according to the a report by the Greenville News. Lawmakers who oppose Governor McMasters decision have spoken out about the need for replacements throughout the state.

“We’re in a desperate need in South Carolina. Our children ride on antiquated school buses and the fact he would veto that is beyond belief for most of us.” South Carolina Representative Todd Rutherford said.

Last year Governor McMaster vetoed money placed in last years budget for the buses. However if approved by the senate it could purchase over 200 new buses for the state.