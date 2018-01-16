SRP Park traffic plan still in the works; city leaders ensure game day traffic won’t be routed through neighborhoods

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – As baseball season nears, the City of North Augusta is working on a traffic plan for baseball games at Riverside Village.

Last week, tickets to the University of Georgia versus Clemson game at SRP Park sold out within an hour.

The stadium holds 6,000 people, but the city says right now they will only be able to accommodate about 1,100 cars.

“I’m excited that it’s finally happening,” said owner of Edge Salon & Spa David Towles.

On game day, city leaders are considering making Center Street a one-way to the stadium and hotel parking deck.

The Crown Plaza parking deck fits around 435 cars.

The MEDAC parking deck holds 600 cars and 100 vehicles can pour into the Municipal Building parking lot, but that still won’t be enough parking spots.

“We’ve got parking in our Downtown, our churches, across the street and Augusta across the river.” City Administrator Todd Glover told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Glover is hoping fans carpool, while the city considers other options for public transportation to the games.

“That’s the part that we really have to work on is how we get those shuttles? How do we get people to ride together, at least initially until we get the entire infrastructure built out.” Glover said.

“Well as a business person, my ideal [situation] would be for them to take shuttles and drop them off down here after the game is over, so they can come get their cut.” Towels told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Glover says the private sector has come to the city with concepts from shuttles, trolleys, to buses and golf carts, as an option to alleviate congestion in that area.

“Also have been talking to the city of Augusta about a water taxi,” said Glover. “I don’t know that, that will be ready just for that Opening Day.”

While the city hasn’t come to a decision, the clock is ticking as baseball season nears.

Glover says a traffic plan is still in the works, but they are certainly not going to route game day traffic through Hammond’s Ferry or the River Club Golf Club.

“That’s one of the things we want to make sure, we don’t want people parking on the side of the road in those neighborhoods.” Glover told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “We don’t want people parking in Hammond’s Ferry and walking here.”

City leaders hope to release a complete traffic plan by mid-March.

The Clemson versus Georgia game at SRP Park is set for Tues., April 10, 2018 at 6:30 p.m.

The first GreenJackets game versus Lexington is set for Thurs., April 12th, 2018 at 7:35 p.m.

