Winter weather preps underway in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– “Not only is it the snow that we are worried about, it’s the cold temperatures that will be coming,” Red Cross Disaster Program Manager, Mike Kimball, said.

Emergency management divisions are preparing for it all.

Columbia County’s E.M.A. director, Andy Leanza, told NewsChannel 6’s Samantha Williams that road crews are already set to monitor conditions.

“The Sheriff’s Office will be riding the roads to make sure the second they see something iced up, they’ll call our crews,” Leanza explained. “We have plenty on standby.”

In order to avoid those slick roads, Leanza said staying inside Tuesday morning is your best bet.

But he explained those who stay in, have to be careful, too: “Your oven is not used to heat your house. You know, you’ve been hearing some reports this year– we’re really worried about families being exposed to carbon monoxide. They say it’s the silent killer.”

He said that generators should always be used outside, and if you do have a space heater, keep it at least three feet away from you.

But if you don’t have a means to stay warm, Kimbell spent Tuesday preparing for warming shelters.

“Tomorrow night is going to be the coldest night, so we are going to be looking at some warming shelters,” He told us.

Kimball said Red Cross has their trailers loaded up with cotts, blankets and food to help out.

“Make sure you bring your pets inside, and make sure you are very careful when driving to work tomorrow.”