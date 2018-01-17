Arena questions going to voters disappoints Coliseum Authority Chair

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) When it comes to the site of a new arena at Regency Mall Augusta commissioners wants voters to tell them where it should go,

I’m grateful that the commissioners are asking our opinion, and once the vote comes up I’ll go and vote,” said Jan Losee.

Commissioners requesting both the counties political parties to add questions to their May primary ballots

Asking voters do they want to see a new arena downtown or Regency Mall?

Elections Director Lynn Bailey says this will only take place if the two parties agree to it, and the final results don’t bind the commission to act on what voters decide.

No It’s completely non-binding, it’s just an opinion poll,” says Bailey.

The arena issue has been controversial since August when four Coliseum Authority members voted for the Regency site based on an offer from mall owners, mailed to Mayor Davis, but some members like Chairman Cedric Johnson never saw that proposal, and he’s disappointed that commissioners are putting off a decision on the arena site.

“If we could have followed through with our process, that was hi-jacked we would have gone to the community, we would have talked to them about the things we wanted to do and were trying to do with the new arena,” said Johnson.

Commissioners twice rejected the Regency Mall site in December now they will wait until May to see what site voters prefer.

“You guys are elected to make tough decisions what you are doing is pushing this on to the voters.”

“No were not sure you are we are not pushing anything on to the voters,” says Commissioner Sammie Sias.

“Again its non-binding, whatever the community votes it still comes back to the commission,” says Johnson.

We couldn’t reach the Richmond County Republican Party Chair but the county Democratic Party says it will be happy to put the two questions on the ballot saying it’s important to see where the people stand on it.