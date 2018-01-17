Augusta falls to Francis Marion in double overtime

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Augusta lost to Francis Marion 106-104 in double overtime on Wednesday night.

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The Augusta University men’s basketball team hosted the Francis Marion Patriots on Wednesday night and fell 106-104 in a crazy double overtime battle in Christenberry Fieldhouse. The Jaguars played their first game in overtime this season and broke the 100-point mark for this first time this season. AU averaged 76.5 points per game entering the night.

The game went into overtime tied at 84-all and went to double OT tied at 95-all. Augusta was outscored 11-9 in the second overtime, after matching 11 points in the first overtime and fell by two points down the stretch. The Peach Belt contest moved Augusta to 8-8 overall and 5-5 in the league, while Francis Marion went to 10-5 on the year and 5-5 in the PBC.

Augusta was led by senior Tamyrik Fields who recorded his new career high with 33 points. He added seven rebounds and a pair of assists and blocks. Ranked first in rebounds in the Peach Belt, AU junior Deane Williams posted 18 points and 10 rebounds, while sophomore Mikkel Kolstad had 17 points and junior Tyvez Monroe 13 off the bench. Leading the PBC in points and points per game, FMU’s Detrek Browning set the new FMU school record with 41 points.

Each team shot over 50 percent from the floor, but the Pats were 15-for-32 (46.9 percent) from the three-point line to AU’s 27.8 percent (5-for-18). Augusta outrebounded FMU 40-34, but the Patriot bench outscored the Jags’ 35-23.

FMU’s defense came out on the press to open the game and applied pressure, but the Jags withstood and held the early lead. Augusta did not relinquish the lead until FMU tied the game on a corner three pointer, but Kolstad answered with a deep shot to keep the Jags on top 23-20.

The Jags did not let the Patriots lead in the first half and took halftime on top 43-38. Recovering at the pause, FMU came out firing and buried back-to-back treys. The game was a one-point affair through the first 10 minutes of the second half and the game tied at 61-all at the 9:15 mark. FMU took its first lead of the game with 8:55 on the clock after a pair of free throws, but the game went back and forth down the wire. The lead stayed to the Pats with three minutes dwindling, but Monroe made a corner three pointer to tie the game at 84-all and force overtime.

The Pats survived the Jaguars in overtime and grabbed the road win.

Augusta returns to Christenberry Fieldhouse this Saturday, Jan. 20 to host Georgia Southwestern for Military Appreciation Day – featuring soldiers from Fort Gordon Military Base. The women’s game tips off at 12:00 p.m. and the men follow at 2:00 p.m.