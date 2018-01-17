Commission advised to hit the road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta commissioners are being advised to hit the road to better understand the city.

Reverend Melvin Ivy is on the Planning Commission, and before its meeting members take a bus tour of the places they’re scheduled to discuss.

Ivey requesting that commissioners do the same, so they can see the entire city which he says would help them make better decisions.

“I believe if they go out and see the community see the needs of the community then they can address those needs and that’s the only desire that I have that they fulfill the needs of the community,” said Reverend Ivy.

Though commissioner Grady Smith had doubts about the benefits of taking the bus tour, mos commissioners stated they support the idea.