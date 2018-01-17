Crews on standby in Augusta if road conditions worsen

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Richmond County Emergency Management officials say it’s looking good but there is concern about cold.

As the snow fell earlier sands trucks were hitting the streets to hit any potential slippery spots.

Overnight with colder temperatures any moisture on the road could re-freeze but city crews are on standby if needed.

We have men on call, and we keep crews over for these events such as these and what we do is we just do what we do,” said Maintenance Manager Mike Alsbrooks,

“How about supply of sand and trucks?

“We have plenty of salt we have plenty of sand we have downtown areas covered we do it all,” said Alsbrooks.

Chief Chris James compliments Augusta residents saying even with the snow earlier there was no increase in emergency calls, He says over night however black ice could be a concern.