Fire Dept. urges residents to protect themselves with carbon monoxide detectors

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Carbon monoxide can be a silent killer. You can’t see it, smell it, or taste it.

There’s only one way to tell it’s there.

“The first chance you get to possibly to get a carbon monoxide detector, do it,” said Michael Meyers, who is a public information officer at the Augusta Fire Department.

We hit the web to check out the detectors on the market. There’s a lot of variety. For example, Home Depot has detectors ranging from about $20 to more than $200.

Some people get symptoms from carbon monoxide poisoning. Others die in their sleep before they have symptoms.

According to the CDC, more than 400 Americans die from carbon monoxide poisoning every year, while thousands more are hospitalized.

“If you’re lucky, you might possibly get some symptoms,” Meyers said. “And I know that sounds crazy to say ‘if you’re lucky’, but you may have some symptoms. And generally those symptoms are flu-like.”

Seniors are also especially vulnerable to carbon monoxide poisoning because they tend to live in older homes and sometimes keep warm with kerosene or radiator heaters, which can emit carbon monoxide.

“Check on them. Make sure that they put a carbon monoxide detector in their home,” Meyers said.

He says you should never burn charcoal in your home or use a generator inside because both of those could release carbon monoxide.

He also says keeping a window cracked is a good idea.

“This is the time of year where you either have home fires or carbon monoxide poisoning, and that comes from people trying to stay warm,” Meyers said.