Local roofing company pledges to repair roof of historic structure in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Weatherizing historic structures is key to preserving them.

Historic North Augusta is the driving force behind the preservation of old buildings for future generations to enjoy.

On Wednesday, the organization received a grant to immediately begin work on an 88-year-old building.

The snow may look pretty coming down on the Society Building, but it’s only adding to the decades of weather damage the house has endured.

The structure, originally built-in the 1800s, was moved to where it stands now, on the corner of Barton Rd. Boylen St., after the devastating flood of 1929.

“This facility in its day was a Society House and what they would actually do was, the folks in the community who couldn’t afford a funeral, these men from this society would get together and actually pay for the funeral for someone.” Michael Ford, the owner Rowland-Ford Funeral Home, told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

For 88 years it’s been weathering out the storm, but those days are finally over.

“It’s so funny we actually stumbled across this building while servicing another client, approximately about a year or so ago.” Owner of Brighter Side Roofing Company Samuel Leverette said. “We noticed this beautiful structure that doesn’t have any type of support from the roof system.”

Brighter Side Roofing Company will “weatherize” the building in order to prevent any further damage.

Leverette used a drone to inspect the roof damage, so his crews can get a better idea of what they are working with. However, he says until they start peeling back the first layer they won’t get the full extent of the work that lies ahead of them.

The inside of the Society House is in fairly good shape. Now with roof repairs, donated by Brighter Side, the exterior can match the interior.

Historic North Augusta has big plans for the Society Building.

“We are hoping to have a display area for the historical value of the building,” said Historic North Augusta President Andy Barnes.

Historic North Augusta was formed a year ago. The Society Building was the organization’s first project. They are hoping to tackle the Charles Hammond House, on Martintown Rd., as their next preservation project.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.