Public Service Commission orders Georgia Power to pay $43.6 million refund to customers, quantify savings under new tax plan

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF)- The Public Service Commission Tuesday unanimously ordered Georgia Power to refund its customers $43.6 million. According to a press release from the PSC, the refunds are the result of Georgia Power earning more than the Commission-approved rate of return on equity during 2016.

The total amount per customer and date of the refunds will be determined in a later filing, the press release stated.

The rate is based on the Commission’s order in the 2013 rate case in Docket 36989.

NewsChannel 6 reached out to Georgia Power for a comment. Georgia Power spokesperson Craig Bell responded with this statement:

“Georgia Power is committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates that are consistently below the national average. Today’s refund approved by the Georgia Public Service Commission is a direct result of a constructive regulatory environment, along with the company’s continued commitment to effectively manage its business and share the benefits with its customers.”

The Commission also ordered Georgia Power to quantify the effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act signed into law by President Trump will affect the company. The law cuts corporate taxes from 35 percent to 21 percent, effective January 1, 2018. The Commission ordered that the Company’s comments quantifying the effects of the law be filed by February 20, 2018.