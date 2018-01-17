Suspect sought in Wagener shooting

WAGENER, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County investigators are searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting in Wagener.

30-year-old Frankie Lee Walker II is wanted for Attempted Murder and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime.

This is in connection with a January 12th shooting incident.

Walker is considered armed & dangerous.

If you have any information, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-274-6372

Callers may remain anonymous.