AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office along with SWAT made arrests this afternoon off Bellhaven Drive.

Travele Sloans was arrested and charged for the shooting that happened at the Augusta Mall on September 30th.

Sloans along with Treyquan Jeffery are charged with armed robbery of an individual in an incident that occurred last week off Windsor Spring Road.

A third person, Tyquan Hicks was charged with marijuana possession and hindering the apprehension of a criminal.