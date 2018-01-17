Tudor Branch neighbors up in arms over proposed neighborhood

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One Columbia County neighborhood is up in arms over a proposed development across the road from them.

Right now, there’s only one way in and out of the Tudor Branch neighborhood and residents say adding another neighborhood would be a traffic nightmare.

It’s relatively quiet in Tudor Branch but when it’s time for people to leave the neighborhood, residents say it can be quite the headache.

“I’ve had traffic backed up on Columbia Road all the way to Old Belair Road some nights,” said Resident Michael Wright.

Neighbors fear that congestion will intensify with Blanchard and Calhoun proposing a neighborhood right across the road from Tudor Branch.

“The concept plan they’ve submitted with the rezoning shows about forty lots being put on the ground,” said Columbia County Planning Director Andrew Strickland.

Right now, county leaders say it’s unknown how traffic will be affected.

“We don’t know at this point. They haven’t submitted an entrance detail design so we don’t know how they’re going to configure their entrance driveways,” said Strickland.

NewsChannel 6’s Ashley Campbell did some digging and got the number of accidents at the entrance to the Tudor Branch neighborhood.

There were 11 that happened in 2015. The next year, there were 8 and there were 7 this past year, totaling 26 accidents.

“Of course, safety is the county’s number one priority. So, anything that is permitted to be constructed in that area is going to have to have safety in mind,” said Strickland.

And Wright hopes his fellow neighbors hold the county to that.

“I hope they show up at the planning and zoning meeting because we need to be heard,” said Wright.

The planning and zoning meeting is Thursday night at 6 p.m. at the Evans Government Complex.

