WJBF Scholar Athlete: Harlem’s Farrah Canuette

HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) — Farrah Canuette concluded her stellar softball career at Harlem High School this fall with a fourth region title and third straight trip to the Elite Eight.

Canuette will graduate as a state champion, and a member of one of the most decorated classes in program history, but if it wasn’t for her mom she wouldn’t even have been playing softball.

“My role model is my mom because she’s such a strong woman and I look up to her all the time,” Canuette said. “In sixth grade I got cut from the softball team, and in seventh grade I wasn’t going to [try] out. [My mom] said ‘Farrah, you need to go out,’ and I made it, and I’ve been playing ever since.”

“It means a lot,” Farrah’s mother, Tina Canuette, said. “It’s easy to give up, and it’s hard to keep trying. It makes me extra proud that she keeps trying until she succeeds, and she does that in everything she does.”

Canuette will graduate in the top 20 in her class academically. She plans to attend Augusta University with hopes of becoming a pediatrician.