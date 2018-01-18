Commissioner says more than arena is needed at Regency site

AUGUSTS,Ga (WJBF)A commissioner who supports a new arena at Regency Mall says it will take more that just that make it succeed.

Commissioners Marion Williams supports Regency mall as the site of a new arena because he says it would attract new businesses like restaurants to the area.

But arenas don’t guarantee a restaurants success, Sixth and Watkins was a long time restaurant across from the James Brown arena.

But it’s been closed for two years and a half years.

So does this indicate an arena by it’s self isn’t enough to support new businesses.

“The arena is not bringing people to that restaurant, because it’s just an arena, but if you build a James Brown Museum, people missing that if you build a James Brown Museum a James Brown arena, put some retails and shops you won’t build just an arena I agree it would not work if you built only an arena,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

Commissioners want Augusta primary voters to weigh in on primary ballot questions on whether they support the downtown site or Regency Mall.