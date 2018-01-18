Group proposes tougher drunk-driving threshold

(WJBF) – A prominent group of scientists are recommending a bold move when it comes to legal alcohol levels while driving.

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine says to lower deaths behind the wheel due to intoxication the DUI threshold should be set to .05.

The reasoning behind the recommendation focuses on broadening the scope of understanding when it comes to being critically impaired from alcohol.

Traditionally, the focus on drinking and driving has focused on law enforcement approaches such as traffic stops.

The group has also recommended significant increases on alcohol sales tax as well strengthening the penalties for selling alcohol to minors.