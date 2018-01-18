Hahn Village double murder still unsolved, family of victims hoping for answers about senseless crime

Related Coverage Officers are asking for your help tracking down a murder suspect in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken family will not rest until they find the person responsible for the death of their son.

28-year-old Logan Novak and 26-year-old Harry Butler were the victims of a double murder, in Hahn Village, last November.

“Somewhere in Aiken, there’s a murderer running around free,” said Logan’s father Michael Novak.

“We don’t want another family to go through this,” Elizabeth Novak, Logan’s mom, said.

It’s been almost 3 months since Logan Novak was shot to death while dropping off his friend, Harry Butler, in Hahn Village.

A motive and a killer are yet to be determined by investigators.

The Novak’s say it feels like they aren’t getting any closer to answers.

“I talked to the detective yesterday and he says things are still proceeding.” Michael Novak told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “But they need people, somebody that knows something to come forward.”

Novak’s death has left his family in pieces.

“Nothing is going to bring Logan back,” said Michael Novak.

Pictures and memories are all this family has to remember their son and brother, whose life was cut short.

“Everybody knew Logan as superman Logan. He always wore some superman something.” Michael Novak told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “He was always borderline inappropriate, but it was funny.”

Still, the thing that keeps this family going is hope. Hope that they can find the person responsible for Novak and Butler’s death. So they can finally start to heal from this nightmare.

“I just want to beg people to come forward. We need justice for Logan. Gladys needs justice for ‘Skip’. So if you have any information please, please come forward.” Elizabeth Novak said.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 dollar reward for information that could lead to an arrest in this case.

If you know anything, pick-up the phone and call 888-CRIME-SC or Aiken Public Safety.

