Major subdivision proposal going before North Augusta Planning Division

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – A proposal to build a new subdivision is going before the North Augusta Planning Commission.

According to the agenda Carbon Construction submitted an application to build 59 single-family homes, on West Five Knotch Road, back in September.

The application was rejected due to deficiencies.

On Wednesday, the proposal is going back before the Planning Commission for a final approval.

The developer of Rushing Waters Phase 1 will be required to build 2 detention ponds that will capture storm water run-off and sidewalks.

