Missing Myrtle Beach woman found alive after mom says she was told she had died

WJBF Staff Published:

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Her mother thought she had died of a drug overdose, but Tiffany Evans was found alive, Horry County police announced Wednesday night.

In an interview with The Sun News last Friday, Evans’ mother, Crystal, said she got text messages saying her daughter was dead. Officers asked for help finding her on the same day.

Tiffany Evans was well-known to police because of arrests for prostitution and drug use. She became well-known to the public for a mugshot widely shared on social media.

Police didn’t release additional information Wednesday night about the circumstances of Evans’ disappearance, her condition, or how and when she was found.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s