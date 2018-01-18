Parking problems persist near AU downtown

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Parking is still creating problems for neighbors of Augusta University’s downtown campus.

Following complaints from neighbors about students cars, commissioners in October approved a permit parking area for the streets across Dent Boulevard.

The new year hasn’t changed the old problem, students are still parking on the crowded streets..

“I I know a lot of times we get here pretty early 8 a.m., they may get home and not have a spot for them. I see where they’re coming from, it makes sense. I can’t be too mad about it,”said student Eddie Harper.

‘Why did you park over here?’

“It’s an easier walk especially when it’s cold outside, easier to get here as opposed to parking somewhere else and having a 15 minute walk,” said Harper.

Commissioner Bill Fennoy who pushed for the permit area doesn’t know why the program is still not in place.