Samsung leasing former Urban Outfitters facility in Edgefield County

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – An international conglomerate South Korean corporation is moving into Edgefield County.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 has learned Samsung is leasing a facility at the Edgefield County Industrial Park.

The building was formerly the site of Urban Outfitters.

The Economic Development Partnership says the facility will be a storage site for its Newberry operation.

Samsung announced last year it was opening a $380 million dollar plant in Newberry County.

EDP President and CEO Will Williams sent this statement to WJBF NewsChannel 6:

I am confident Samsung will find Edgefield County a great place to do business.

