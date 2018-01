NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County investigators are looking into a deadly shooting Thursday in North Augusta.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office says Daquan Bostic, 19, of Augusta was shot and killed Thursday afternoon at the Ridgeview Manor apartments on Bradleyville Road.

Investigators have not released any information on a possible suspect or suspects. Anyone with information can call Aiken Public Safety, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.