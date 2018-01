AIKEN (WJBF) – An Aiken chiropractor is behind bars after being arrested earlier this week.

Maurice Shekiel Wallace is accused of sexual battery related to an incident last July.

According to the arrest warrant, Wallace allegedly engaged in sexual activity with a person who was “physically helpless or mentally incapacitated at the time”.

The report states the incident took place at Wallace’s place of business: The Spine Doctor’s on Whiskey Road in Aiken.