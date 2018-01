AIKEN (WJBF) – One man is dead after a deadly collision with a garbage truck in Aiken.

The incident happened just before 8 a.m. Friday on Old Barnwell Road.

72-year-old Richard Empoliti was driving his pickup truck when he struck the rear of a sanitation truck that was stopped to collect garbage.

Empoliti was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two sanitation workers were taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Toxicology is pending.