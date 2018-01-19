City leaders host media walking tour of SRP Park, give update on progress of stadium

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – A vision, 5 years in the making, is finally starting to come to life.

On Friday, workers were pushing gravel and laying the foundation for the field at SRP Park.

The field is about half way complete. The Project Manager tells us next they plan to lay down soil and finally the turf.

The concourse, that feature the restaurants, lounge and bar areas, were being painted.

Construction crews will lay down infrastructure for the pipe system next in this area.

Most of the structural work on the suites has been complete.

NewsChannel 6 has learned the suites will have the same layout, with wide-screen televisions and furniture, but they can be customized.

North Augusta Mayor Bob Pettit says the most exciting part is you don’t have to go to the games to enjoy the restaurants and bars at the ball park, because all of them will have entrances from outside the stadium.

“What is one thing that you are most excited to see today? Asked NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“The progress on the playing field itself,” Pettit told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “Last time I was here it was rigs out there and now they are starting to lay the base layer for the sod. So we can get the drainage in right and that’s what I’m most excited to see the progress there.”

A big announcement about a new business that will occupy one of the floors of the Clubhouse Apartments will be made soon.

There is also talk about making a grass parking area for golf carts.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.