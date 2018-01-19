Mayor’s Masters reception honors Vaughn Taylor and Jim Dent

Augusta,Ga, (WJBF) Masters Monday will be big day for two local golfers.

Mayor Davis announcing the honorees for this year’s Mayor Masters.

Two being recognized are Jim Dent, and Vaughn Taylor.

Mayor saying the pair are deserving due to the their contributions to the sport and community

“We’re extremely excited by that they have local ties they make significant contributions to the game of golf we know Vaughn Taylor is a sponsor of a tournament here at Jones Creek Golf Club and Mister Dent has made significant contributions to the game of golf and making contributions to young people all across this city,” said Mayor Hardie Davis.

The Mayor saying this years reception will also include a concert, he said the reception committee will be making the announcement on the performer at later date.