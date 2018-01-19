New Nintendo accessories are made of cardboard

(CNN) – Nintendo is going old school and old fashioned.

The Japanese-based business has a new line of low-tech accessories for its Switch and Joy-Con controllers.

The items are made of cardboard sheets.

One of them is a cardboard piano that can hold a console and controllers.

When the keys are played musical notes can be heard from the console.

There’s another kit where users can create an interactive robot suit complete with straps for a kid’s hands and feet.

These cardboard products called Toy-cons will be available in April.