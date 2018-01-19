Richmond County Deputy Stabbed On Duty

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was stabbed while investigating a domestic dispute. The stabbing happened at around 7:15 p.m. at the corner of Meadowbrook Drive and Dahlia Drive. The deputy was stabbed in the arm by a male suspect. That suspect then ran away but was arrested nearby. The deputy was taken to the Augusta University Medical Center for treatment. He was alert and talking while being transported. The investigation continues into the stabbing. The names of the suspect and deputy have not been released.

