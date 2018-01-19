Two of Augusta’s largest employers officially join forces

Fort Gordon (WJBF)—Two of Augusta’s largest pillars officially joined forces on Friday. Fort Gordon and Augusta University signed a memorandum of agreement formalizing their partnership.

The partnership is a triple win. For soldiers, higher education leads to military advancement and also more career opportunities upon retirement. The army benefits by having the most qualified people serving our country and the university now has a strong partner in our military.

AU’s provost Dr. Gretchen Caughman explains they are already offering courses. “We have soldiers enrolled as we speak and have been since the semester started here on post,” she says. “Our Augusta University faculty are delivering the curriculum that really was identified as the highest need for our soldiers.”

While cyber security courses are obviously the highest need, soldiers and their families have access to a wide variety of degrees and certificates.

“We have about 146 different academic programs, those are majors and certificates,” says Dr. Caughman. “They run all the way from certificate programs, which don’t require preparation or a previous degree, all the way up through doctoral degrees.”

A doctoral degree is something for which Dr. Tom Clark says he has the army to thank.

“I literally came into the army, I had a high school education and now, Dr. Tom Clark, but facilities just like this is where I sat and got advice from experts,” Dr. Clark says as he references Fort Gordon’s Education Center.

Dr. Clark went on to hold the highest enlisted rank on post and now works to promote growth in Fort Gordon’s cyber district. Also, the army paid every dime of his college education.

“Think about how much debt I would have accumulated.” Dr. Clark continues with a smile, “I’m sure my parents along with me know that that’s a true blessing.”

Fort Gordon and Augusta University—two of the largest pillars in our community are now working together to protect and defend, and prepare the next generation.

“There will be many people that will come here that might not have thought about Augusta otherwise, but they’re going to find that this is a great place to be,” says Dr. Caughman.

Dr. Caughman says this truth will only continue to grow as both Fort Gordon and AU expand.