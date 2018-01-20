Augusta bounces back with 87-69 win over Georgia Southwestern

Courtesy: Augusta University Athletics

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The Augusta University men’s basketball team hosted the Georgia Southwestern Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon in Christenberry Fieldhouse for Military Appreciation Day and the Jaguars won 87-69 behind senior Tamyrik Fields‘ career-high 34 points.

Augusta (9-8, 6-5 PBC) trailed early, but they took the lead midway through the first period and never trailed again to Georgia Southwestern (9-6, 5-6 PBC).

After turning in a career-high 33 points in the last outing on Jan. 17, Fields showed up again and had 16 points at the half. He finished with 34 points, while adding six rebounds and two assists. Four of the five Jaguars scored in double figures. Senior Kyle Doyle posted 14, junior Deane Williams 13, and junior Tyvez Monroe 12.

AU dominated the floor and posted a 64.7 field-goal percentage (33-for-51) to GSW’s 50 percent. The Hurricanes hit five three pointers to AU’s four, but the Jags went 17-for-22 (77.3 percent) from the free-throw line and held GSW to 10-for-13 (76.9 percent) shooting at the charity stripe.

GSW won the points in the paint, 32-26, and scored 15 points off turnovers, but Augusta carded 16 second-chance points and outrebounded the Canes 32-19.

A two-handed Georgia Southwestern dunk opened the game, but the Jaguars immediately stole the lead and never let it go the rest of the game – going into the break on top 42-28.

R.J. Sessions got GSW back into the game around the 8:00 minute mark in the second when he made back-to-back threes and a base-line floater to make it 66-59. Augusta stopped the run when Doyle found Williams for a transition three pointer. AU went on to win 87-69.

AU travels to Aiken, S.C., to take on rival USC Aiken on Wednesday, Jan. 24 for a 5:30 p.m. Peach Belt Conference game.